The Internet Is Trashing Taco Bell's Loaded Truff Nacho Fries
Mexican food and truffles are not two things that are usually associated with each other but then again, neither were hot sauce and truffles till Truff released a line of luxury truffle-infused hot sauce. Now, Truff's punchy hot sauce has become quite a sensation on social media and has the likes of Oprah among its fans (via Oprah Daily). So when Taco Bell announced that it was partnering with Truff to put the brand's hot sauce in one of its most popular items, fans couldn't wait to get a taste of the spicy new creation (via PR Newswire).
In August 2021, Taco Bell tested Loaded Truff Nacho Fries at its Newport Beach outlet in California. The Nacho Fries were topped with shredded cheddar cheese, steak, tomato, and sour cream but the kicker here was a nacho cheese sauce infused with Truff's hot sauce. "Together, we've created an unexpected mashup of Truff and Taco Bell sauces that is distinctively delicious. We are excited to share this game-changing sauce and elevate the conventions of fast food," said Truff's Co-Founder Nick Guillen.
More than a year later, Taco Bell has finally rolled out the Loaded Truff Nacho Fries nationwide for $4.49 a serving (via PR Newswire). TThe Truff nacho cheese sauce-topped fries became available for two weeks on October 13. Those who've managed to get a taste of the limited edition Taco Bell item already, however, don't necessarily have good things to say about it.
Taco Bell fans criticize Loaded Truff Nacho Fries
One unhappy Taco Bell customer took to Reddit to say that the Loaded Truff Nacho Fries "are disgusting and not worth the price." The user colorfully compared the smell of the fries to "like an outside dumpster that hasn't been thrown out sitting in the sun for months." They went on to add that the taste didn't do the fries any favors either.
While some aren't fans of hot sauce in general, even those that usually like the spicy sauce say that Truff's truffle-flavored hot sauce and Taco Bell's nacho fries aren't the best combinations. For instance, another user wrote, "Love hot sauces in every variety, but this Truff sauce has something wrong with it." Meanwhile, another complained, "It was horrible. It ruined the fries. I didn't finish them. And I LOVE Taco Bell."
Fans on a separate thread also complained that Truff's hot sauce failed to bring any heat to the nacho fries and instead added an odd combination of bitter and sweet flavors. Yet another Redditor said that while they do like truffle, the Loaded Truff Nacho Fries tasted "really off here because of how it mixed with the other flavors. Just tasted...wrong, somehow. My brain was really not happy with it." Even those who did enjoy the limited edition fries say that they probably won't order them again because they simply aren't fulfilling enough to justify the $4.49 price tag.