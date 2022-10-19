The Internet Is Trashing Taco Bell's Loaded Truff Nacho Fries

Mexican food and truffles are not two things that are usually associated with each other but then again, neither were hot sauce and truffles till Truff released a line of luxury truffle-infused hot sauce. Now, Truff's punchy hot sauce has become quite a sensation on social media and has the likes of Oprah among its fans (via Oprah Daily). So when Taco Bell announced that it was partnering with Truff to put the brand's hot sauce in one of its most popular items, fans couldn't wait to get a taste of the spicy new creation (via PR Newswire).

In August 2021, Taco Bell tested Loaded Truff Nacho Fries at its Newport Beach outlet in California. The Nacho Fries were topped with shredded cheddar cheese, steak, tomato, and sour cream but the kicker here was a nacho cheese sauce infused with Truff's hot sauce. "Together, we've created an unexpected mashup of Truff and Taco Bell sauces that is distinctively delicious. We are excited to share this game-changing sauce and elevate the conventions of fast food," said Truff's Co-Founder Nick Guillen.

More than a year later, Taco Bell has finally rolled out the Loaded Truff Nacho Fries nationwide for $4.49 a serving (via PR Newswire). TThe Truff nacho cheese sauce-topped fries became available for two weeks on October 13. Those who've managed to get a taste of the limited edition Taco Bell item already, however, don't necessarily have good things to say about it.