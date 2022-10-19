Trader Joe's Is Already Cashing In On The Negroni Sbagliato

The latest internet fad, Emma D'Arcy and the negroni sbagliato, is creating a stir, per Insider. Trader Joe's has decided to capitalize on the opportunity.

If you are a regular visitor to TikTok, you may have stumbled across Emma D'Arcy eloquently pronouncing the words "negroni sbagliato ... with prosecco in it." The video has netizens swooning, probably watching it on repeat and thinking, "Oh, say it again," while the rest search for cocktail bars to try out the phrase and the drink. "[I] can't believe I'm asking this but ... where in Pittsburgh does one find a Negroni Sbagliato ... ?" a fan tweeted. They need not worry, as it turns out.

Whether the drink will become mainstream or if it is just a flash in the pan, the relevant businesses are aware of the trend and primed for it, per Harper's Bazaar. While logic dictates that the trend will target bars the most, Trader Joe's, obviously up to speed with TikTok's whims, is also on the bandwagon.