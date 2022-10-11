You're Already Ordering Your Negroni Sbagliato Wrong

HBO's return to George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe, the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," focuses on the Targaryen reign and has fans falling in love with a disturbing on-screen coupling and the cast off-screen. In a recent series of interviews between co-stars and foes on the show, Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, one TikTok clip has garnered lots of attention and has even become a trending sound on the app. Cooke asked D'Arcy what their go-to drink is, and D'Arcy's drink of choice took the internet by storm.

The interview clip has been viewed over 10 million times on TikTok and has brought the classic cocktail into the spotlight. According to Today, the popularity of the TikTok video has to do with the way D'Arcy's smooth voice croons out their order of choice, a "Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco." While causing viewers to swoon over their order, technically that is not the correct way to order the drink.