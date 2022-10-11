You're Already Ordering Your Negroni Sbagliato Wrong
HBO's return to George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe, the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," focuses on the Targaryen reign and has fans falling in love with a disturbing on-screen coupling and the cast off-screen. In a recent series of interviews between co-stars and foes on the show, Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, one TikTok clip has garnered lots of attention and has even become a trending sound on the app. Cooke asked D'Arcy what their go-to drink is, and D'Arcy's drink of choice took the internet by storm.
The interview clip has been viewed over 10 million times on TikTok and has brought the classic cocktail into the spotlight. According to Today, the popularity of the TikTok video has to do with the way D'Arcy's smooth voice croons out their order of choice, a "Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco." While causing viewers to swoon over their order, technically that is not the correct way to order the drink.
Hold the 'with prosecco'
A skit on TikTok by @raynemcgowan has gone viral for depicting what bartenders will have to deal with thanks to the popularity of D'Arcy's pronunciation. The bartender in the skit is bombarded with orders for the Italian drink until they run out of prosecco. In the bartender's frustration, they tell an imaginary customer that they can just say "Negroni Sbagliato," there's no need for the "with prosecco." With the virality of the interview clip, bartenders on TikTok are stressing over the number of times they're expecting to hear "with Prosecco" over the coming days.
If you want to order the drink in a way that won't drive the bartender crazy, a Negroni Sbagliato doesn't need the "with prosecco" added at the end. According to Serious Eats, a traditional Negroni is made with Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin. D'Arcy's drink of choice is a "broken" version of the Negroni with "Sbagliato" meaning "bundled" in Italian, and swaps out the gin with sparking wine, usually prosecco. Negronis are a classic cocktail and if prosecco isn't up your alley, elevating a Negroni with a twist still channels the "House of the Dragon" queen's powerful energy.