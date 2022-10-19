Taco Bell Just Tested A New Grilled Cheese Inspired By TikTok

According to FoodBeast, while these Taco Bell grilled cheese tacos are not actually labeled as a birria, they definitely seem related to the Mexican dish. You can choose from two fillings — seasoned beef or shredded beef — and you can pick from two types of dipping sauce, either savory red or nacho cheese.

For those not familiar, the Food Network describes birria as a "Mexican dish that originated in the state of Jalisco. It is a flavorful stew served with its braising liquid." The TikTok trend took the concept of the dish and applied it to tacos putting the meat inside and using the liquid as a dip. Many also fried the tortilla with cheese. In Australia, restaurants picked up on the idea and it proved a huge success especially when businesses were having a hard time recovering from the pandemic. Now, Taco Bell has decided it's time to try out the popular dish as well.

If you're thinking this sounds like something you really need to try, unfortunately, only Taco Bell fans in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota can try the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco with Seasoned Beef for $2.99. Or, if you happen to be in Nashville, Tennessee you can try out the Shredded Beef version for $3.49, per FoodBeast.