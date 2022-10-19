Costco Fans Are Pumped For The Return Of Its Seasonal Egg Nog Wine

Despite being large enough to land a plane in (probably, we're just guessing), the average Costco only stocks about 4,000 products (via Britannica). At the same time, their website stocks more than 10,000 items, including most of those sold in stores (per Rather Be Shopping). So what does that tell you about the items they bother to make in-store space for? Costco must feel that those items are pretty special.

In fact, the Costco inventory strategy is to be hyper-selective about what they actually put out on those seemingly endless shelves. In contrast, a typical Target, while it won't exhaust you the same way pushing an oversized cart around a warehouse will, stocks a positively mind-boggling 80,000 items, according to Reuters. So what makes the cut down to those 4,000 hand-selected few? Often, seasonal goods, surprisingly. Part of the idea behind the 4,000-item plan is to stick to "fast-selling" products, and little moves faster than items with a built-in cut-off like a big holiday or the end of summer (via SEC). Items that don't sell aren't brought back the next year. So a seasonal item that's survived multiple years in the Costco Holiday arena? If you want it, you better go get it, because it's guaranteed to sell out, and fast — like returning champ, Costco's popular Kirkland Signature eggnog wine.