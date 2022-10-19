Costco's Gingerbread Cookie Kits Are Back For The Holidays

Each holiday season, families get together to hang up stockings, put up the Christmas tree, string lights, and decorate gingerbread cookies. It's a tradition so common that it even has its own holiday: Gingerbread Decorating Day on December 12 (per National Today).

According to The Spruce Eats, the gingerbread house rose to popularity in Germany after the release of "Hansel and Gretel." The gingerbread man, meanwhile, is attributed to Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century. Today, gingerbread is made of ginger, cloves, nutmeg, cardamom, anise, and sometimes cinnamon. It's sweetened with brown sugar, honey, or molasses.

According to Gingerbread Traditions, gingerbread cookies came in numerous fun shapes and were sold at European festivals and fairs. Because the shapes would be difficult to cut by hand, many bakers use cookie cutters to create their desired image. Of course, perfecting a gingerbread cookie recipe isn't everyone's strong suit. If this applies to you, you're in luck, as Costco has released kits that make the process easy (per Instagram).