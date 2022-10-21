Duff Goldman's 'Guilty Pleasure' Food Is A Meatball Sub

Duff Goldman hails from a pedigree of creatives and has a long list of accomplishments (via The Jerusalem Post) with a collection of skill sets that sets him apart from the average Joe. For instance, Goldman made forays into punk rock, and graffiti and has even published three books. But the fact that he hails from a town named after food (Sandwich, Massachusetts), according to E! Online, and picked up a cleaver for the first time at the age of four (via Food Network), were probably subliminal clues to his destiny.

When it comes to outlook on food, Goldman is best defined by the philosophy of living one's life without making it other people's business. For instance, he doesn't believe in sharing one's culinary identity on a regular basis as seen by his remarks on specialized dietary requirements via Twitter. With this in mind, we make his favorite food our business. (We promise to be nice).

Goldman may be known for his bakery skills at Charm City Cakes (via CIA Chef), but his favorite foods are very much savory. He has an affinity for food items like McDonald's fries, per The Outlet (via E! Online), and course Sheetz meatball subs (via MSN).