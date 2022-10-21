Logan Paul's New Energy Drink Release Sees Teens Swarm UK Stores

If there's one thing that teens love, it's energy drinks. Whether they're chugging cans of Bang Energy with their pals like a scene from some grunge '90s movie or powering back some Monster Energy to get up for high school, teenagers seem to have a deep love affair with all things carbonated, energized, and fizzy. According to a study in Psychology of Addictive Behaviors, 41% of American teens surveyed in 2018 consumed energy drinks in the previous three months — an impressive number to say the least.

Of course, a large part of why teens love energy drinks can be traced to those who market them and the lifestyles they sell. Reuters reported that manufacturers had begun to increase mass advertising toward teenagers, with teens hearing an astounding 46% more radio advertisements for the drinks than adults in 2010. Some groups and concerned individuals, such as one former energy drink addict who survived a heart attack (via The New York Post), have attempted to regulate or outright ban the sale of energy drinks to minors. Still, teens in both America and the United Kingdom continue to enjoy cans of cold caffeine.

The addictive nature of energy drinks, alongside the in-your-face "x-treme" nature of its advertisements, seems to play well when combined with social media. In the U.K. teenagers are clearing shops and convenience stores of an energy drink promoted by YouTuber Logan Paul.