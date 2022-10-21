PETA Just Warned Gordon Ramsay Of An 'Ancient Curse' For Serving Octopus

PETA is more or less the most well-known organization for animal rights. However, they're also known for their controversial campaigns and have been accused by some of having unethical practices. Though PETA stands for "People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals," some think the group's methods of achieving that goal either go too far, or do the exact opposite.

For example, near the start of the Coronavirus outbreak, the organization started a promotion with an interesting tagline: "Tofu never caused a pandemic." The idea behind it suggested that meat consumption was one of the main causes of Covid. Insider reported that responses to the ad were varied with some calling it "racist" and "classist", yet others agreed with the premise. The publication also cited evidence from the World Health Organization, writing that "a large number of infectious illnesses in humans originate from animals." However, according to fact-checking from the Poynter Institute, eating meat directly isn't the issue.

This particular campaign is one of many from the animal rights institution. Per Insider, PETA has defended its actions by stating in a tweet that it "must do extraordinary things to get the word out about animal cruelty." So, it may come as no surprise that its latest crusade is focusing on a big player in the restaurant industry, Gordon Ramsay.