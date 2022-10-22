Mashed's Exclusive Survey Confirms Which Diet Soda Is The Best

Diet soda has been around for the past 70 years. While it started off as an alternative for diabetics in the '50s, a decade later, Coca-Cola took on the challenge of bringing this beverage to everyday people looking for healthier drink options and created Tab.

While many are aware that the average soda contains close to the recommended daily intake of sugar — one Coke contains 80% of the sugar you should have in a day, for example — and others are counting calories, some people might prefer the less-sweet taste of diet sodas. Preference usually comes down to two factors, what original drink people prefer and what sweetening agent is being used as a sugar substitute. Sugar substitutes vary greatly, with different sweetness levels and aftertastes. To find out which one was most popular, Mashed gave 582 survey respondents five popular diet soda options and asked what their favorite was.

Coming in last place with 11.51% of the votes was Diet Mountain Dew. This drink was introduced in 1976 as Sugar-Free Mountain Dew and is currently sweetened with a blend of aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose. It contains 10 calories per 20-ounce bottle, compared to its sugared counterpart which has 290. In fourth place with 18.73% of the vote is Diet Pepsi. Always a cola rival, this soda came out in 1964 and Pepsi claims it was the first national diet cola, despite Coca-Cola's Tab claiming to have come out the year before.