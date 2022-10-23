Cheetos Just Dropped A 'Mac 'N Cheese Box Of Bones' For Halloween

Since Cheetos introduced its Mac 'N Cheese products, there hasn't been a lot of change in the lineup. Back in 2020, Today reported the snack brand was launching three flavors of the Mac 'N Cheese including Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot, and Cheesy Jalapeno, and according to Cheetos' website, those same three options are still available today. When it comes to its corn puff snacks, however, The Impulsive Buy points out Cheetos has offered the snacks in a range of shapes including eggs, snowflakes, paws, stars, and bones.

When it comes to shape-shifting, it turns out Halloween is as good of a time as any. According to Brand Eating, Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese is getting in on the shape game with its "Box of Bones." The outlet explains that the new, seasonal version has the same flavor as the Bold & Cheesy variety but features pasta shaped like bones (including a skull, from the look of the box). And, if the name "Box of Bones" sounds familiar, it's probably because Cheetos already offers its White Cheddar and Cinnamon Sugar corn puff snacks in a similarly-named Bag of Bones variety. The obvious question on everyone's mind, now, is: what to wear when eating this new bony pasta?