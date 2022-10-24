Taco Bell Is Testing Three New 'Mexican-Inspired' Iced Coffee Flavors

Taco Bell tends to be a punching bag for a lot of people. Often, the complaint is the same as one Reddit user makes, which is that the chain doesn't serve authentic Mexican cuisine. In fact, Taco Bell's launch in Mexico flopped and while this failure was difficult, the chain has survived and thrived to the point that Food Business News reports it's actually carrying its parent brand, Yum!, to success.

However, being successful is not the same as being good and Taco Bell has managed some spectacular failures in its history. It attempted a waffle taco, according to Thrillist, and if the idea of that fantastic flavor doesn't set your stomach to churning, it also tried to make seafood salad, so says the Bell's wiki. One would think after such experiments fizzled that the "Live Más!" chain would focus more heavily on what works, but it looks like Taco Bell is at it again, this time with iced coffee.

There are some reasons to never drink coffee from Taco Bell, but it seems the chain is trying to squash them. Forbes reports that even the senior vice president of brand marketing and consumer insights for the restaurant admitted that coffee wasn't really the chain's strongest point. Yet, it's stepping back to the plate to take a few more swings at selling java. This time with some iced coffee flavors meant to capture the spirit of old Mexico.