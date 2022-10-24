Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its Returning Thanksgiving-Inspired Burrito

Trader Joe's shoppers got a bit riled up after Instagram account Trader Joe's List shared news about the chain's returning Roasted Turkey and Sweet Potato Burrito. Per the post's caption, these burritos are a great option for people who aren't fond of Thanksgiving quesadillas. However, it would seem that a vast majority of Instagram users disagree with that logic.

Many people said that they "love Trader Joe's and always will," but are less than thrilled with the ingredients — particularly the 750 mg of sodium per serving. It goes without saying that you don't want to eat too much salt. A few other shoppers said the burrito was, at best, "ok" and "pretty flavorless." One person stood apart from the crowd, calling the burrito "one of my favorite Trader Joe's items I've ever bought," and saying they keep going back to buy another.

Many other Instagram users said they didn't like the burrito, some claiming that "it did not taste like Thanksgiving." Another person wrote, "Not as bad as the quesadilla but still pretty gross." Countless others begged for the return of the Thanksgiving wrap, for which you can find a copycat recipe at Project Meal Plan.