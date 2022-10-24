Twitter Is Cracking Up At A Chipotle's 'Side Tortilla' Reward

Chipotle is one of the many fast-food eateries to offer a loyalty program to its customers. According to its website, members of the rewards program earn 10 points for every $1 spent, free chips and guac upon signing up, and extra perks on their birthday. Depending on the amount of points you earn, you'll be able to cash in for free tacos, burritos, and side items.

But Chipotle's rewards program underwent a change in October. Though it's still the best way to score free Chipotle, the price of a free entrée has increased from 1,400 to 1,625 points, per Business Insider. "To account for the additional cost of our real ingredients, we've marginally increased point values for menu items in the Chipotle Rewards Exchange," a Chipotle spokesperson told the outlet. This comes after a rise in menu prices in August.

Either way, loyal fans are still cashing in their points for all their favorites, though one side in particular has Twitter cracking up.