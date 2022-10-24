Papa John's Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza Is Back

While Pizza Hut can claim no one can out pizza it and Little Caesar's is home to the Hot-N-Ready deal, Papa John's seems to imagine itself as the reinventor of the pizza. As other pizza places may serve you the average disc-shaped pizza in the same greasy way, Papa John's likes to see just how far it can take its pizza to bold and incredible heights, be it deconstructing a pizza down to its basic elements with its new Papa Bowls (via TODAY) or celebrating the holidays in a very Papa-esque way.

You may remember, way back in 2019, that Papa John's offered those who were home for the holidays a simple and convenient solution to their Christmas dinner problem: an entire Christmas dinner dumped on top of a Papa John's pizza. According to Delish, this United Kingdom-based Festive Feast pizza included a base made of red wine and gravy, meatballs made from Christmas turkey, and seasonal vegetables, alongside side orders of pigs in a blanket and miniature fruit pies. A cheesy Christmas treat that no doubt would make a very memorable dinner, good or bad.

Of course, Christmas isn't the only holiday that Papa John's celebrates. With Halloween right around the corner, it's time for the company to bring back its limited-time Jack-o'-lantern Pizza to feed all of those handing out candy or hosting a party on Halloween night.