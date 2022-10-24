Arby's Smoked Bourbon Sold Out In 13 Minutes

Arby's has the meats ... and the bourbon. That's right: when the popular roast beef restaurant chain announced on Twitter that it would be launching a new limited-edition Arby's Smoked Bourbon, you can assume that people were stoked about it. The new bourbon would be smoked with the same wood used for its famed smoked meats — hickory, mesquite, and pecan — making it a perfect pairing for any of its menu options. But with only 900 of the 750-milliliter bottles produced, it was expected to go fast. After last year's successful launch of two fry-flavored vodkas (Crinkle Fry Vodka and Curly Fry Vodka) Arby's team set their sights on another perfect adult beverage pairing for this year.

"Arby's smoked meats are the cornerstone of our brand. So why not use our expertise to create a delicious smoked bourbon that complements the flavors and enhances the experience of enjoying our Smokehouse Sandwiches," Arby's president Jim Taylor said, according to Outsider.

With the Smoked Bourbon costing $60 and making it only available in California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New York, and Washington, D.C., it was thought the bottle would stay available for a little longer than it did. But boy, did it go faster than expected.