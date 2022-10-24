Le Coucou's Maître D Just Spilled The Tea On Meghan Markle

There are plenty of first-hand encounters between celebrities and the public that disappoint those who are big fans. While some public figures remain humble after soaring to success, others let the fame go to their heads. Of course, this isn't always the case; celebrities are human, which means they have bad days just like everyone else. No matter the case in this situation, a maître d at New York City's Le Coucou's had a less-than-desirable run-in with Meghan Markle in 2017 (per New York Post).

This isn't the first time controversy erupted when the world of royalty and restaurants collided. According to Elle, Markle and Price Harry were turned away at a Canadian restaurant in December 2019. The reason wasn't as juicy as it might sound, however, as the owner of the restaurant simply didn't feel he had room to accommodate the pair. '"They said, 'How did you figure out who we were?' And I said, 'It wasn't too hard,'" the owner's wife, Bev Koffel, said to the Vancouver Sun. "I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it," she continued.

Unfortunately, the outcome wasn't so great when Markle showed up at another restaurant accompanied by her handler a couple of years earlier.