What Makes Celebrity Seasons Of Worst Cooks So Unique, According To Anne Burrell - Exclusive

Whether it's singing or acting or anything in between, celebrities are used to being on camera, which can make "Worst Cooks in America" a little more unique. Anne Burrell explained, "I love doing all the seasons, but celebrities bring a little something extra to the party because they're used to being on camera and they're used to being hams and so it brings in so much more energy and rambunctiousness." Burrell continued on to say that she has to tell celebrities to relax more often because they are "used to being masters of their craft." With a show like "Worst Cooks," celebrities are taken way out of their comfort zone — which, in this case, means putting them in the kitchen.

Burrell described celebrity seasons as "hilarious" because it is relatable for viewers who may not know how to cook either. She continued, "It's funny that a lot of them know food fairly well from getting through their travels and being celebrities and all that stuff, but to see what they actually don't know or don't know how to do is really mind blowing. You see that they're very talented in one direction, but very much not in others." That's what fans love so much about the series too — the entertainment of people not knowing their way around food. Audiences can only expect more twists and turns in the "That's So '90s" edition!

