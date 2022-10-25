Whole Foods' John Mackey Risks Being Canceled For 'Capitalism' Quote

As inflation, rising food costs, and fears of a recession fill the news cycle, economic terms have become part of the daily conversation. While a wish and a prayer might bring a Powerball windfall, the reality is that economic policy is more than just hitting a lucky jackpot. For Whole Foods founder John Mackey, expressing a belief in "conscious capitalism" may not be popular and it could impact some of his businesses' bottom line.

According to Conscious Capitalism, a movement co-founded by Mackey, the philosophy is based on the belief that business is good. Based on four tenants, higher purpose, stakeholder orientation, conscious leadership, and conscious culture, the idea is that business can reflect where society is at any given moment and hopefully make a positive impact on the world.

Although the markets might have a knee-jerk reaction to economic indicators, the cancel culture mindset can be even more swift. Defined by Merriam-Webster as "expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure," some people extend that negative reaction into a desire to remove a person or business from the common collective. The mindset of "agree to disagree" has been wiped from the conversation. After Mackey's recent appearance at LibertyCON, his capitalism commentary might have ventured into the cancel culture realm.