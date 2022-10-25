Wendy's Just Dropped The 'Halloweendy's' Weekend Deals You Need To Grab

Halloween is right around the corner, and Wendy's wants its customers to make the most of it. The fast-food giant, known for its burgers, fries, and chicken sandwiches, has announced a number of tricks (and treats) up its sleeve for the spooky holiday.

Those who follow Wendy's closely might already be aware of its Boo! Books, which are coupon books sold annually during the Halloween season that offer customers free Jr. Frosty treats. The coupon books retail for just $1, and $0.85 of every $1 goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which helps find homes for children in foster care. This is just one unique way that Wendy's makes Halloween happy for trick-or-treaters.

The Boo! Books are a tradition for Wendy's, but each year, the company rolls out even more Halloween specials just in time for the holiday. Each day leading up to Halloween offers a different deal — here's which freebies you can expect to see, plus how to trick-or-treat yourself.