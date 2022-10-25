Wendy's Just Dropped The 'Halloweendy's' Weekend Deals You Need To Grab
Halloween is right around the corner, and Wendy's wants its customers to make the most of it. The fast-food giant, known for its burgers, fries, and chicken sandwiches, has announced a number of tricks (and treats) up its sleeve for the spooky holiday.
Those who follow Wendy's closely might already be aware of its Boo! Books, which are coupon books sold annually during the Halloween season that offer customers free Jr. Frosty treats. The coupon books retail for just $1, and $0.85 of every $1 goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which helps find homes for children in foster care. This is just one unique way that Wendy's makes Halloween happy for trick-or-treaters.
The Boo! Books are a tradition for Wendy's, but each year, the company rolls out even more Halloween specials just in time for the holiday. Each day leading up to Halloween offers a different deal — here's which freebies you can expect to see, plus how to trick-or-treat yourself.
All of this year's 'Halloweendy's' deals
Wendy's announced in a press release that this year's "Halloweendy's" deals will start on Thursday, October 27, and run through Halloween. On Thursday, customers will receive a large Hot & Crispy Fry for free with any purchase; there is no minimum purchase requirement. Friday's deal is a buy-one-get-one Dave's Single, which is a traditional Wendy's quarter-pound cheeseburger complete with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, plus ketchup and mayonnaise.
Chili lovers can get excited for Saturday, when Wendy's will offer a free small chili with your purchase. Sunday sees another buy-one-get-one deal, but this time, it's their Spicy Chicken Sandwich. And on Halloween, purchase any Wendy's menu item, and you'll receive a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger.
There is one catch to getting all of these free Wendy's treats, though: You have to download the Wendy's app. The deals are only available if you order through the app, so don't expect to hit up your local drive-thru window and get plenty of free stuff. However, downloading the app is simple and can be done from their website.