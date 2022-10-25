What The Diwali Soan Papdi Memes Really Mean

Oftentimes, sweets are given as gifts to loved ones during Diwali. According to Gift a Love, these gifts are a way to wish the receiver success and wellbeing, almost like saying, "I'm praying for you." Though the sentiment is great no matter what gift you receive, soan papdi isn't near as beloved as other Mithai options. Per NDTV Food, it's a common present due to its low price point and long shelf life. Hilariously though, Twitter has been ripe with jokes regarding the flaky treat.

One Tweet read, "If soan papdi was a WhatsApp text," accompanied by a photo that says, "Forwarded many times." This is probably due to how often the sweet is re-gifted. Another Twitter user wrote, "Maybe I'm soan papdi because nobody wants me." Even Netflix India got in on the action, writing, "One day you're going to meet someone who appreciates you for who you are. There's seven billion people on this planet and I know one of them is going to climb up on a moon for you. You're brilliant," ending with, "Us to soan papdi."

Though you can also find Twitter users who express their love for the food, everyone that celebrates Diwali is likely having a laugh over the memes. And if you don't like the treat, perhaps you can try chivada instead.