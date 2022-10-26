Restoration Hardware's Restaurants Are Designed To Sell More Than Food

Recently, a reporter from The New York Times enjoyed a meal inside the dining room of a RH Guesthouse. After being seated, the server spoke more about the surroundings than she did about the food offerings. Apparently, the chairs and fixtures were custom creations, and the fireplace floor was carved from stone. The room itself was constructed from Italian travertine and white oak, and all in all, the space took seven years to fashion.

Due to RH's simple beginnings as a hardware-turned-furniture store, it wouldn't make sense for the dining room to be anything less. There's nothing random about this, either. Most of the 15 restaurants are in close proximity to stores, so after customers dine and take in the views, they can walk next door and purchase décor for themselves. This way, it's a win for everyone — especially RH as they grow larger and larger.

If you're popping in for the food instead of the views, RH has you well covered. According to the RH website, its New York restaurant serves high-end eats such as grilled maitake mushroom, ribeye, and grilled avocado and caviar for the table. Reservations for any of the restaurants can be made online.