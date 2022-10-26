Hooters Is Giving 10 Free Wings To First Responders
October 28 marks National First Responders Day — a chance for family, friends, and neighbors to recognize those in their lives who are firefighters, paramedics, police, or other occupations that are first on the scene of an emergency. The holiday is fairly new, having only been passed by Congress in 2019. According to FireRescue1, the holiday stems from the Boston Marathon bombing, where police officer Sean Collier was killed. Since then, restaurants around the country have chosen to offer special deals for those whom the holiday honors.
Hooters, the popular restaurant chain known for its wings, has a history of giving back and honoring various groups (per the restaurant's website). In October, Hooters runs its "Give a Hoot" breast cancer awareness campaign. Now, the company is giving back to first responders in the best way it knows how — with free wings. Here's how hometown heroes can earn a free meal on the house.
How to get free Hooters wings
According to the Hooters press release, 10 free boneless wings will be offered to any first responder who makes a purchase of 10 wings of their choice. The deal is only available to first responders. In order to get the free wings, first responders must either be in uniform or present a valid ID at their local Hooters location. Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Skala said in the press release that Hooters employees are "extremely grateful to the nation's local heroes who put their lives on the line each day."
Hooters is not the only restaurant chain offering a deal for first responders on their special day. For something sweet to follow those wings, Krispy Kreme is offering a free coffee and donut for the holiday, and Insomnia Cookies is giving away free cookies for those first responders who spend a minimum of $5, per Chew Boom. Participation may vary depending on these chains' locations, so make sure to double-check.