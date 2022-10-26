Hooters Is Giving 10 Free Wings To First Responders

October 28 marks National First Responders Day — a chance for family, friends, and neighbors to recognize those in their lives who are firefighters, paramedics, police, or other occupations that are first on the scene of an emergency. The holiday is fairly new, having only been passed by Congress in 2019. According to FireRescue1, the holiday stems from the Boston Marathon bombing, where police officer Sean Collier was killed. Since then, restaurants around the country have chosen to offer special deals for those whom the holiday honors.

Hooters, the popular restaurant chain known for its wings, has a history of giving back and honoring various groups (per the restaurant's website). In October, Hooters runs its "Give a Hoot" breast cancer awareness campaign. Now, the company is giving back to first responders in the best way it knows how — with free wings. Here's how hometown heroes can earn a free meal on the house.