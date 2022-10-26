GBBO's Sandro Energizes Instagram With A Rallying Message

Sandro, the resident hunk of "The Great British Bake Off" Season 13, recently took to Instagram to share an uplifting message with fans. The post features a short video of the baker dancing that says "Don't give up on your dreams." He starts off by sharing "[a] small reminder to not give up and keep going," saying "dreams do come true, you just have to put the work in." Then he admits to his own self-doubt in the "GBBO" application process, saying "[b]efore actually applying to get in the tent, I had chickened myself out so many times" before he "finally grew the courage and [...] applied, [...] and didn't get in, I won't lie this hit me hard." Would our boy give up? No way. Sandro says he reapplied the very next season. Finally, he finishes by inspiring readers not to give up on their own dreams: "timing is everything. So, go for it. Whatever 'IT' is just go for it, don't give up and stay focused on that dream." Awe, thanks, Sandro.

The post is part of a Positive Sundays series on Sandro's Instagram. This post in particular inspired one commenter to submit their book concept to a publisher and another to reapply for the next season of "GBBO" after facing a rejection, just like Sandro did. The post garnered more than 5,000 likes and much love, including a message about how it bolstered the confidence of a fellow British reality star appearing on Channel 4's "Make Me Prime Minister." Maybe Sandro is destined for a future as a motivational speaker — or, shall we say, motivational baker.