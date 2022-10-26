A Milky Way Candy Bar Can Actually Run Doom

If you've been on the internet for any amount of time, particularly the parts of the internet that talk about video games, then you're probably familiar with "Doom." A landmark series in gaming history, the first "Doom" was originally released in 1993 and quickly became a classic. In the decades since, it has helped pioneer the genre of first-person shooter games. And if you are in those online communities, then you've probably heard the following question: Can it run "Doom"?

The phrase has become a popular meme among gamers online, looking to see one of their favorite old games in more new places. And, as Hackster.io writes, running a game from 1993 is an easy task for any modern computer, so the question is most often applied to technology that's designed specifically for tasks other than gaming. One software engineer even figured out how to run the game using a $15 lamp from Ikea (via PC Mag). There's even an entire community on Reddit dedicated to finding new and strange hardware to run the '90s classic.

And while one of the more popular ways to get "Doom" on your computer today is through a custom program called "Chocolate Doom," according to Lifewire, it's safe to say nobody expected to see "Doom" running on an actual piece of chocolate.