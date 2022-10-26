Instagram Is Pumped At The Return Of Aldi's Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Cream

Whether you're an avid grocery shopper or consider it to be your least favorite chore, we can probably all agree that it can be exciting to browse the selection of seasonal goodies that rotate in and out of the shelves each year. However, for those that follow alternative dietary plans, such as vegan, plant-based, gluten- or dairy-free, checking out all the limited-edition products can end up being a bit more disappointing than it is fun. Sure, the selection of grocery items that are safe for those following these types of diets to buy has expanded immensely over the course of the last few years, but the selection hardly holds a candle to what's available to consumers without any dietary restrictions – especially when it comes to seasonal finds.

Still, not all hope is lost for alternative diet followers who are looking to spruce up their noshing with a bit of seasonal flair. Per Vegan Calm, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Costco and Aldi are a few "mainstream" grocery chains currently doing their vegan customers right, with the latter also earning recognition from PETA last month for "stocking shelves with plant-based foods galore." The popular, low-budget grocer offers a variety of protein, snack, and dessert options for those following alternative diet plans, and even has a few swaps for some of its beloved seasonal finds, like the dairy-free, autumnal dessert topping that many Instagrammers are pumped to see making a return this year.