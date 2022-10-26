Burger King UK Is Officially Ridding Its Restaurants Of Plastic Lids

As hot-button topics like climate change, sustainability, and all sorts of other ecological buzzwords flood the common vocabulary, it's no surprise that the world of fast food would be willing to jump aboard whatever environmental cause that's out there to show that, yes, this big restaurant chain does care about Mother Earth. It's not like fast-food companies have a spotless history of being sustainable, considering Dunkin' Donuts was under fire for wasting enormous amounts of food each workday according to an employee (via Newsweek). A little bit of "going green" wouldn't hurt to clean up some chain's images, right?

According to PlasticsToday, McDonald's has been testing cups made not from plastic, but a combination of "of 50% post-consumer recycle (PCR) content and 50% biopolymer resins." In August 2022, Pizza Hut teamed up with the Dairy Farmers of America as part of a massive sustainability project that will not only supposedly reduce greenhouse gas emissions but source more cheese from farms in the Dairy Farmers of America program (via Restaurant Business Online). As more and more corporations try to find new ways to showcase just how "green" they are, it seems that common plastics and other non-biodegradable elements will soon be a thing of the past.

Burger King's United Kingdom branch has taken the idea of removing plastics in the industry a step further, having recently announced that all plastic lids used for cups will no longer be found within its restaurants.