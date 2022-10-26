The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made

A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.

Staying true to form, McDonald's just announced via Twitter that the McRib is returning for its "farewell tour" on October 31. But instead of garnering customer praise, the announcement has sparked controversy regarding the quality of the sandwich's ingredients. Pop culture commentator Mike Sington recently tweeted out a video of a McDonald's employee preparing a McRib, and he captioned it with one outrageous question: "Can this even be considered food?"

But this isn't the first time someone has been appalled by the McRib. Back in February, a TikTok went infamously viral for once again revealing how the McRib is made. Interestingly, many Twitter users had a markedly different reaction to the newest video.