Macallan's Just Released A New Scotch That Celebrates Ethiopian Coffee

The first thing to understand is that scotch is a whisky that is made in Scotland, and whisky is a variation of whiskey that is brewed in specific parts of the world (via Oak And Eden). The next thing to know is that while all of these whiskey varieties appear to be brown liquors when they sit on the shelves, they don't start out that way.

According to Typsy, before whiskey is put into barrels, it is actually a clear fluid. It is only once the whiskey has fully undergone the aging process that it develops its flavoring and accompanying amber coloration. When it is still clear, the whiskey is ready to absorb any number of tastes, which is why every different brand has a slightly different flavor and hits the palate in a slightly different way.

Though there is some nuance and variation among different whiskeys, whiskys, and scotches, there was a time when all types of whiskey really only had one basic flavor: whiskey. These days, every liquor under the sun has a few flavor options. There are loads of taste-infused vodkas, though it might take some hunting to find a flavored vodka that isn't gross.

In the whisky world, Fireball has made a name for itself as a flavor for those who can't get enough cinnamon. But, if you're sick of the heat and want a taste that blends more easily with your morning cup of joe, Macallan's has you covered.