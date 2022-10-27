Twitter Is In Tears Over GBBO's Jürgen's Wholesome New Gig

Former "The Great British Baking Show" star Jürgen Krauss has been up to quite a bit since being eliminated from the 2021 season of the show in the semi-finals, an elimination that shocked both contestants and viewers alike. Despite telling The Guardian he "had to make three calls to families with crying kids to comfort them" and that his social media exploded with fans who stated "they just couldn't stop crying," he felt "happy with the outcome," insisting that just being on the show was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Since departing the competition, Krauss has returned home with his wife, Sophia; their son, Benjamin; and the family pet rabbit, Humphrey (via Reality TitBit). One of Krauss' passions that he shares with Benjamin is playing the trombone. In fact, the elder Krauss even participates in a community band in his area called the Sussex Jazz Orchestra. Despite frequent practice, Krauss says he is still getting used to playing. "I try to get my head around jazz, but I still feel like a beginner after six years. But it's getting there. I have the guts to stand up and improvise," he told Vulture in an interview.

But it's Krauss' latest musical endeavor that has Twitter awwing over its wholesome nature, one that certifies his status as a "GBBO" favorite.