The Shark Tank Gadget That's Ending Greasy Snack Fingers For Good

From Stasher storage bags to the WISP broom set, there have been many ingenious kitchen tools we've seen on "Shark Tank" in the past. One of the most successful products, the Scrub Daddy sponge, has made more than $209 million in sales and can be frequently seen in households across the globe (per Investopedia).

On Season 13, Episode 12 of "Shark Tank," Kevin Cho and Edwin Choi presented another groundbreaking kitchen-gadget innovation: Snactiv. "It streamlines snacking and keeps your hands and devices clean while you're working, gaming, typing, texting, or swiping," Choi explained (via Food Beast). "It's like having an extra pair of fingers."

When asked how he came up with the idea, Cho said he was inspired by the pandemic. Working remotely meant eating many meals and afternoon snacks at his desk in front of the computer. "I was working from home, I was snacking, I found myself licking my fingers and wiping it on my shirt, I was touching my mouth, my keyboard, it was disgusting."

The judges were impressed by Choi and Cho's idea, with Mark Cuban calling Snactiv "timely and perfect" and Kevin Hart referring to the product as "easy, simple, and fun." The product is currently listed at $14.99 on the Snactiv website.