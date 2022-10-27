Pizza Is Ordered More On Halloween Than The Super Bowl, According To Grubhub

We are just days away from the spookiest night of the year. With Halloween quickly approaching, everyone is scrambling to figure out their plans. Whether you are staying in to watch scary movies all night with your cat, or going to a party dressed as your favorite superhero with all your friends, there are several options on how to create your perfect Halloween night.

Some of us focus on dinner as the most important factor on this hauntingly fun holiday. We all love creepy food for Halloween to keep everything on brand. But nothing is easier than ordering takeout for dinner. It's easy, it's quick, and it leaves extra time to prepare that perfect costume you've been planning for weeks. If you're thinking of picking up your phone and placing an order somewhere on Halloween, you're not the only one. GrubHub recently released data highlighting what foods are ordered the most on Halloween for dinner and the results may be pretty surprising (per FoodBeast).