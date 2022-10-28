The 'Mini' Egg Hack That Has TikTok Seriously Concerned

Smaller things are often better. Mini M&M's taste better than the original. Aldi shoppers can't stop raving about mini quiches. There's no standard-sized Cooper automobile, but if there were, the Mini Cooper would almost certainly be superior. Rather than thinking big, sometimes it's wiser to think in miniature. However, this is not always the case. The Office of Science shows that smaller might be worse when it comes to radiation resistance. The same might also be true for eggs, though for massively different reasons that have nothing to do with radiation.

Normally, when you buy eggs, you can get them in a variety of sizes. Usually in a supermarket, the smallest egg you'll see is a medium, unless you're buying finger foods to try, like quail eggs. There are small and peewee egg options, so says Saunder's Eggs, but they aren't as common in grocery stores as the large, extra large, or jumbo varieties. This means that anyone who wants just a hint of egg might need to find another way to get their whites and yolks shrunk down.

It's just this problem of "large eggs" that really didn't seem to be a problem at all until one TikTok user showed a way to make eggs smaller. While their trick certainly allows people to make smaller cooked eggs, many social media users are worried that this will cause people to get food poisoning.