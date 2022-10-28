You Can Vote To Resurrect A Past Cheetos Flavor
Rewind to your childhood for just a moment. You're in the grocery store with your older sibling, and your parents say you can buy one bag of chips for the household; however, you MUST agree on the flavor. Since you're the youngest one, you sigh, because you already know this will be a losing battle. Now, return to the present day, and consider how much you would like to try one of those flavors that is no longer widely available.
From Flamin' Hot Cheetos to Honey BBQ Cheetos Puffs, there are 21 varieties of Cheetos in the United States (per Timeline Maker). The debate between which flavor will return is likely to be as grueling as the fight between puffs and crunchy — an interesting back-and-forth considering crunchy Cheetos were released more than 20 years before. Still, there are more than a few Reddit threads dedicated to the topic.
In these threads, the most devoted Cheetos fans have made their allegiances clear. For example, u/Ampersandcastles_ wrote, "Puffy Cheetos FTW," a statement also echoed by u/yyuryyubicuryyme and u/Empiricalbaker. Of course, the other side of the coin didn't go unrepresented. Other commenters voiced their support for crunchy Cheetos, with one Reddit user simply proclaiming, "Team crunchy!"
Although we'll leave that specific debate to Reddit, Cheetos is asking for your input to decide which discontinued flavor should make its return. Perhaps the new ability to vote will also spark another Reddit debate for all to enjoy.
A new game lands you an extra vote
In celebration of this year's Halloween, Frito-Lay, the manufacturer of Cheetos, is letting its fans choose one of three flavors to return to store shelves, per the Cheetos Chesterville website. The three flavor options are Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch, Flamin' Hot Pepper Puffs, and Nashville Hot. Of course, such an announcement could only be made in the festive spirit of the holiday.
The website reads, "This Halloween, we're giving you the chance to bring your favorite Cheetos flavor back to life." Such spooky-sounding syntax could only be properly accompanied by equally spooky graphics. In this case, the chip giant opted for an animation of Chester the Cheetah dressed up for the holiday as a ghost. If you scroll beneath Chester, you'll find buttons for each potentially-resurrected flavor. Although this will simplify voting for many, you can also cast an additional vote by playing a game set in Meta Horizon Worlds.
The game, which is called "Chesterville," takes place in the suburban neighborhood of Chesterville, where players complete tasks to raise the "mischief meter" and make their way to the spooky mansion. Understandably, Frito-Lay was eager to capitalize on the opportunity to remind loyal customers about its presence in the digital world. "As a culture-first brand committed to innovative consumer experiences, Cheetos is proud to lead Frito-Lay into the metaverse," Frito-Lay senior vice president of marketing Stacy Taffet said of the game (via PR Newswire).
Voting for the competition began on October 23 and will remain open until November 2.