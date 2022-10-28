You Can Vote To Resurrect A Past Cheetos Flavor

Rewind to your childhood for just a moment. You're in the grocery store with your older sibling, and your parents say you can buy one bag of chips for the household; however, you MUST agree on the flavor. Since you're the youngest one, you sigh, because you already know this will be a losing battle. Now, return to the present day, and consider how much you would like to try one of those flavors that is no longer widely available.

From Flamin' Hot Cheetos to Honey BBQ Cheetos Puffs, there are 21 varieties of Cheetos in the United States (per Timeline Maker). The debate between which flavor will return is likely to be as grueling as the fight between puffs and crunchy — an interesting back-and-forth considering crunchy Cheetos were released more than 20 years before. Still, there are more than a few Reddit threads dedicated to the topic.

In these threads, the most devoted Cheetos fans have made their allegiances clear. For example, u/Ampersandcastles_ wrote, "Puffy Cheetos FTW," a statement also echoed by u/yyuryyubicuryyme and u/Empiricalbaker. Of course, the other side of the coin didn't go unrepresented. Other commenters voiced their support for crunchy Cheetos, with one Reddit user simply proclaiming, "Team crunchy!"

Although we'll leave that specific debate to Reddit, Cheetos is asking for your input to decide which discontinued flavor should make its return. Perhaps the new ability to vote will also spark another Reddit debate for all to enjoy.