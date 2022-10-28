The Cafe That Got Its Inspiration From Jerry Lee Lewis

Rock 'n roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis passed away from natural causes on October 28, according to CNN. He passed in his Mississippi home where his representative, Zach Farnum, revealed that he "[told his wife] in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid." The American singer was best known for hits like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."

You might expect a cafe that's named in Lewis' honor to be located in Louisiana, where he was born. But that's not the place most associated with his name. It was Memphis where Lewis's career was birthed, namely by his work at Sun Studios. This is where he, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, and Johnny Cash held jam sessions; it's also where he recorded his most well-known songs to date. With Memphis essentially being his gateway to success, he was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Today, there's a Memphis restaurant inspired by him.