Popeyes Just Hinted At Raising Some Discontinued Food From The Dead

We've seen dozens of new fast food items hit the market over the last few years, though none may have been more well-received by foodies than the Popeyes chicken sandwich. Released nationwide on August 12, 2019, the infamous fried chicken sammie sold out within just two weeks of its debut (via CNN Business) and launched the industry into a years-long chicken sandwich war that is still raging on today.

Needless to say, the members of Popeyes' Culinary Innovation team certainly earned their paycheck when they came up with the iconic handheld (a process, by the way, that actually started back in 2016, according to Time), and now, it looks like the Louisiana Kitchen might be getting ready to shake things up on its menu once again. However, rather than turning to its squad of culinary innovators to come up with Popeyes' next big thing, it seems the chain may be pulling something out of the archives, instead.

In a tweet posted to the official Popeyes Twitter account on October 27, the restaurant asked its loyal followers, "What retired food item should we raise back from the dead?" For the sake of the eatery's fans, we hope their sentiments weren't just a bunch of hocus pocus, as the tweet garnered hundreds of responses from fans who had plenty of suggestions for which of Popeyes' discontinued dishes should be resurrected from the grave.