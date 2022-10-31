7-Eleven Has $2 Nachos For National Nacho Day
7-Eleven is getting ready to celebrate one of the most important holidays you probably have never heard of: National Nacho Day. The holiday, which centers on the popular finger food, falls on November 6. Notably, you may be surprised to learn that the popular Mexican restaurant favorite can be traced back to the mid-20th century.
According to National Nachos Day, the dish originated back in 1943 in the Texas-Mexico border town of Piedras Negras, just over the Rio Grande from Texas. Ignacio Anaya, nicknamed Nacho for his small size, was working alone one afternoon in a restaurant called the Victory Club when a large group of U.S. soldiers' wives came in looking to be served. Ordinarily, the maitre d', Anaya did his best to russell up some grub in the kitchen with no cook, no experience, and next to nothing on hand. He had some cheese, some tortillas, and some jalapenos.
He cut the tortillas into their familiar triangular shape, melted the cheese onto them and crisped the tortillas into chips at the same time, and topped the dish off with sliced jalapenos. In mere minutes, a classic was born. He called the dish Nachos Especial, or Nacho's Special Dish. And luckily for poor Nacho, it was delicious. Decades later, as the special dish approaches its 80th birthday, the meal continues to enjoy cross-generational appeal.
Here's how 7-Eleven wants to help you ring in 79 years of nachos.
7-Eleven celebrates with $2 nachos
On November 6, you can celebrate National Nacho Day in style with 7-Eleven. According to QSR Magazine, the legendary convenience chain will use the holiday as an opportunity to offer customers $2 nachos all day long. Sadly, as is often the case with many promotional deals, there are a few caveats.
In order to take advantage of the limited-time program, you must be a 7Rewards program member. Additionally, the discounted nachos are limited to one serving per person. Notably, if you're not yet a member of the chain's loyalty program, 7-Eleven is making it super easy for you to join. The program is free and easy to sign up for. If you're interested in joining, the chain's website provides answers to customers' most common questions.
If you think about it, 7-Eleven nachos are so beloved that they have literally inspired a song in their honor. In 2021, an all-female punk band named Froggy released a video featuring slip-and-slides and kiddie-pools full of luscious 7-Eleven nacho cheese (via YouTube). As if that isn't endorsement enough for the product, this deal should make it worth taking a few minutes to sign up for a free loyalty program.
Plus, it should also be noted that the $2 deal covers more than just nacho cheese. Depending on what's available at your store, toppings can also include chili, onions, Ignacio Anaya's classic jalapeno slices, and fresh pico de gallo (per Brand Eating). While there are some foods you should never buy at 7-Eleven, the nachos are simply not among them. These babies are a Mexican-American institution.