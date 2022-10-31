7-Eleven Has $2 Nachos For National Nacho Day

7-Eleven is getting ready to celebrate one of the most important holidays you probably have never heard of: National Nacho Day. The holiday, which centers on the popular finger food, falls on November 6. Notably, you may be surprised to learn that the popular Mexican restaurant favorite can be traced back to the mid-20th century.

According to National Nachos Day, the dish originated back in 1943 in the Texas-Mexico border town of Piedras Negras, just over the Rio Grande from Texas. Ignacio Anaya, nicknamed Nacho for his small size, was working alone one afternoon in a restaurant called the Victory Club when a large group of U.S. soldiers' wives came in looking to be served. Ordinarily, the maitre d', Anaya did his best to russell up some grub in the kitchen with no cook, no experience, and next to nothing on hand. He had some cheese, some tortillas, and some jalapenos.

He cut the tortillas into their familiar triangular shape, melted the cheese onto them and crisped the tortillas into chips at the same time, and topped the dish off with sliced jalapenos. In mere minutes, a classic was born. He called the dish Nachos Especial, or Nacho's Special Dish. And luckily for poor Nacho, it was delicious. Decades later, as the special dish approaches its 80th birthday, the meal continues to enjoy cross-generational appeal.

Here's how 7-Eleven wants to help you ring in 79 years of nachos.