Checkers & Rally's Is Celebrating E.T.'s Anniversary With A Family Movie Night Deal

The "Family Movie Night Meal Deal" comes with your choice of four sandwiches or chili dogs, four small fries, and four small fountain drinks. Additionally, Checkers & Rally's is also launching a no-purchase necessary sweepstakes. According to a recent press release from the company, beginning on October 31, customers can enter for a chance to win a digital download of Spielberg's "E.T." along with a $25 Checkers & Rally's coupon. Over the course of the seven-day contest, a total of 20 lucky winners will be randomly selected for the prize. The sweepstake will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 7.

Frances Allen, the president and CEO of the company, hopes this Hollywood-inspired initiative will bring families together through the power of film and food. Speaking on the limited-time deal Allen said, "Our hope is that our Family Movie Night Meal Deal allows everyone to come together for dedicated quality time and celebrate E.T.'s anniversary with us. There's nothing quite as satisfying as enjoying a meal and a movie with family or friends." (per PR Newswire).

Phone home and set up a family movie night with "E.T." and Checkers & Rally's Movie Night Meal Deal — just try not to cry at the ending!