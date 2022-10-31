Checkers & Rally's Is Celebrating E.T.'s Anniversary With A Family Movie Night Deal
Although they go by two names, American fast-food franchises Checkers & Rally's are actually sister restaurants owned by the same distributor (per Checkers Franchising). Operating primarily in the Midwest and on the East Coast, the fast-food joints also have locations in California, Arizona, and across select regions in Nevada and Texas. Notably, both Checkers and Rally's share the same menu, boasting fast-food classics like burgers, fried chicken, wings, hot dogs, and fries. Not only do they sell crave-worthy bites, but Statista also reports an 89% overall customer service satisfaction rating!
The franchises also offer customers a handful of combo meals, ranging from chicken bites and fries to the gargantuan "triple big Buford" combo. From October 31 to November 13, Checkers & Rally's is serving up a one-of-a-kind Spielberg-inspired combo meal designed with families in mind. According to the company's press release, Checkers & Rally's have teamed up with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's "E.T." with their "Family Movie Night Meal Deal."
Checkers & Rally's is also hosting an E.T.-inspired sweepstake
The "Family Movie Night Meal Deal" comes with your choice of four sandwiches or chili dogs, four small fries, and four small fountain drinks. Additionally, Checkers & Rally's is also launching a no-purchase necessary sweepstakes. According to a recent press release from the company, beginning on October 31, customers can enter for a chance to win a digital download of Spielberg's "E.T." along with a $25 Checkers & Rally's coupon. Over the course of the seven-day contest, a total of 20 lucky winners will be randomly selected for the prize. The sweepstake will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 7.
Frances Allen, the president and CEO of the company, hopes this Hollywood-inspired initiative will bring families together through the power of film and food. Speaking on the limited-time deal Allen said, "Our hope is that our Family Movie Night Meal Deal allows everyone to come together for dedicated quality time and celebrate E.T.'s anniversary with us. There's nothing quite as satisfying as enjoying a meal and a movie with family or friends." (per PR Newswire).
Phone home and set up a family movie night with "E.T." and Checkers & Rally's Movie Night Meal Deal — just try not to cry at the ending!