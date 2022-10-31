Wolfgang Puck Says Inflation Is Hurting The Fine Dining World

It seems like everywhere we turn, we're reminded about the many impacts of runaway inflation. Of course, we all know that we see it at the supermarket on a regular basis when shopping for kitchen staples like dairy and poultry.

Sadly, these higher costs are also being felt by new restaurants and a variety of local businesses. In July, Alignable reported that 38% of small restaurant owners could not afford to hire new staff, and have thus instituted hiring freezes to deal with managing tough finances. A variety of food celebrities have been particularly vocal about this topic, providing tips on how entrepreneurs can best manage adjusting to higher prices. For example, "Iron Chef" alum Wolfgang Puck is speaking out about it.

While soaring food costs definitely play a role in the overall cost to operate a restaurant, Puck states there are more hidden fees to working a luxury food restaurant than one might think — including the price to buy cooking supplies, make repairs, and pay employees. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, the restauranter explained how these challenges are also impacting him.