IHOP Just Dropped A Gingersnap-Influenced Holiday Menu

It seems like it was only yesterday that IHOP was celebrating spooky season with scary face pancakes. Oh wait, it was. IHOP's fall menu saw the chain serving up Oreo and candy corn-topped flapjacks, as well as seasonally appropriate pumpkin spice pancakes, starting August 23. The eatery even offered its customizable kids meal for free to its younger patrons in the days leading up to Halloween.

Now, though, the candy-collecting holiday has come and gone, and with the flip of the calendar from October to November this a.m., the scary, spooky, and pumpkin-flavored entrees that were part of IHOP's fall menu are being sent back into the vault until next year. Though this may put a bit of a damper on breakfast (or breakfast for dinner) for those who haven't yet gotten their fill of IHOP pumpkin pancakes for the year, the good news is that the International House of Pancakes is filling the now-vacant spot on its menu with a new set of limited-edition delicacies that have winter written all over them.

According to Chew Boom, the chain is already making things merry and bright with the official launch of its 2022 holiday menu, which features several goodies inspired by one of the most classic treats for this time of year: gingersnaps.