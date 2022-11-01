Kraft Heinz Just Dropped First-Ever Vegan Singles In Collab With NotCo

Vegan cheese: The words seem contradictory and illogical and don't seem to belong together, because cheese, traditionally, is a product made from dairy milk. Some might say the words vegan cheese are an oxymoron, like boneless ribs, jumbo shrimp, sugarless candy, and meatless meatballs. Yet others, specifically the estimated 10% of Americans who describe themselves as vegans or vegetarians (per The Alliance for Science), might see the words vegan cheese as a reason to do a happy dance. Ask vegans about foods they miss after adopting a plant-based lifestyle and cheese heads the list, according to Vegan Food & Living.

Kraft Heinz, the company synonymous with iconic Kraft Mac & Cheese (yes, it officially changed its name) and Kraft Singles, is making a major push into the vegan cheese market, according to Bloomberg. The company has partnered with NotCo, a food technology venture, to come up with formulas for its first dairy-free cheeses. The inaugural Not Cheese Kraft Singles to roll off the line and into plastic wrappers will be classic American style, along with provolone and cheddar flavors. The Not Cheese slices will initially be available at 30 Giant Eagle stores in the Cleveland, Ohio, area. The product is expected to be on store shelves nationwide in 2023.