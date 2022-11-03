King's Hawaiian Thanksgiving Offering Is A Meal On A Train

Traveling on Thanksgiving can be one of the most stressful times of the year for any family. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 91% of holiday long-distance travel (more than 50 miles) is by personal vehicle. And the six-day period surrounding Thanksgiving Day is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

So this Thanksgiving, King's Hawaiian wants to lighten the stress on your travel load. Don't drive, take the train, and snag a King's Hawaiian holiday lunch while you're en route to your destination. Or, if you're really attached to sitting in your car for six hours with a litany of relatives, you can take a momentary respite from the hectic lead-up with a meal reservation in a stationary dining car.

Starting Thursday, November 3, you can make reservations for this charming dining car experience online, and enjoy a truly special holiday experience that harkens back to the yuletide seasons of yesteryear.