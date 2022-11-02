Campbell's Has Set Out To Prove That Sides Are King At Thanksgiving Meal Time

Campbell's named its report State of The Sides, which kind of says it all. This inaugural report found that 66% of people nationwide prefer sides to the main dish on their holiday plate and, even more astoundingly, that half of people would be content with only sides. Campbell's found that stuffing was the nation's number 1, followed by perennial favorite mashed potatoes. Sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mac n' cheese round out the top five.

The State of The Sides report offers recipes for these classics as well as updates that take into account what Campbells found in its research, like that "veg-forward bakes" have soared in popularity. You can put one on your own Thanksgiving table with the Seared Brussels Sprout Skillet with Za'atar and Tahini. Many of the recipes can be found on the Campbell's website. You can find a neat recipe there for another flavor trend expected to pop this Thanksgiving — spice! Try the Hot Honey Mashed Sweet Potatoes if you're looking to give this trend a try this Thanksgiving.

Campbell's found that 52% of consumers are looking to buy a smaller turkey to save money. That said, 90% plan to offer the same or a greater number of sides as last year. Despite tightening purse strings, shoppers still plan to buy only the best brands to prepare for their holiday feasts, ensuring the best quality for their loved ones. It's a good thing we love sides!