Yia Vang Hands Us The Secret To Cooking With Lemongrass - Exclusive

Yia Vang isn't shy about sharing where he got the culinary know-how that earned him a James Beard Award nomination. His dad taught him the art of butchering; his mom passed on the purple sticky rice, eggplant dip, and variations of most of the other dishes you'll find on Union Hmong Kitchen's menu. His love for lemongrass is also familial.

"My mom grows lemongrass in her garden, and every year she grows a bunch of lemongrass for us," Vang explained in a recent exclusive interview with Mashed. But it's not just his mom who depends on the herb.

"Every time I chop lemongrass and I smell that smell ... with the mix of ginger, it takes me back to my grandma's kitchen ... Grandma would take ginger and lemongrass, and she'll put it in her soup," Vang remembered. "Lemongrass is the base of a lot of our pho that we make. It starts out as lemongrass and beef bones." He went on to share how the versatile ingredient makes it into much more of his cooking than his restaurant's pho.