White Castle Is Giving Away Patriotically Packaged Sliders On Veterans Day
Since 1938, Americans have observed November 11 as a day to pay tribute to the brave men and women of the United States armed forces who have served or are currently serving their country (via History). Some businesses offer discounts on various products and services on Veterans Day as an expression of gratitude, but White Castle restaurants are taking it one step further by offering entirely free meals.
On Friday, November 11, select White Castle locations are offering a free meal to anyone who has served or is currently serving in the military, according to Cision PR Newswire. Available meal options include any Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal. This means that any veteran hungry for a toast sandwich or Belgian waffle combo (White Castle's most underrated menu item) will have their wish granted on this day entirely free of charge.
Veterans and active-duty personnel must present a military ID to receive the free meal. No purchase is required. Each slider box that is included in these complimentary meals will feature a special patriotic flag design, which proudly displays the red, white, and blue colors of the flag of the United States. The offer is only valid on November 11 at participating locations.
Other restaurants also offer Veterans Day deals
Notably, White Castle is only one of the many restaurants that are planning to offer free products to current and former members of the armed forces. Military.com lists other restaurants that are honoring veterans by giving away complimentary or discounted food, beverages, or both.
For example, if you're a veteran, you can enjoy a free (non-alcoholic) drink at Aroma Joe's or California Pizza Kitchen on Veterans Day. CPK is also offering veterans a free entrée from a special menu. Additionally, if you're a coffee fan, you should definitely head to Caribou Coffee, Starbucks, or Peet's Coffee for a free cup of Joe. In fact, vets, military members, and spouses can get a free cup of coffee at Starbucks on Veterans Day.
If you have time to dine in, Logan's Roadhouse is offering free meals to veterans and active-duty military personnel during select hours from a special menu. Pilot Flying J, Pluckers, and Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails are also participating.
You can view a full list of restaurants offering free or discounted food and/or beverages on Military.com's Veterans Day free meals and restaurant deals webpage. Some deals are valid for dine-in only. And remember, for a free combo meal from White Castle and other participating restaurants, a military ID is required.