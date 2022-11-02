White Castle Is Giving Away Patriotically Packaged Sliders On Veterans Day

Since 1938, Americans have observed November 11 as a day to pay tribute to the brave men and women of the United States armed forces who have served or are currently serving their country (via History). Some businesses offer discounts on various products and services on Veterans Day as an expression of gratitude, but White Castle restaurants are taking it one step further by offering entirely free meals.

On Friday, November 11, select White Castle locations are offering a free meal to anyone who has served or is currently serving in the military, according to Cision PR Newswire. Available meal options include any Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal. This means that any veteran hungry for a toast sandwich or Belgian waffle combo (White Castle's most underrated menu item) will have their wish granted on this day entirely free of charge.

Veterans and active-duty personnel must present a military ID to receive the free meal. No purchase is required. Each slider box that is included in these complimentary meals will feature a special patriotic flag design, which proudly displays the red, white, and blue colors of the flag of the United States. The offer is only valid on November 11 at participating locations.