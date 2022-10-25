Military Can Get A Free Coffee From Starbucks On Veterans Day

It can be hard to get a free coffee from Starbucks on special days. On National Coffee Day 2022 when major competitors Dunkin' Donuts and Peet's Coffee offered java with the purchase of another item and even the convenience chain Wawa was handing out free coffees like they were water, Starbs would shell out was 25 stars for Starbucks Rewards members who brought a clean reusable cup that day (per Axios). Starbucks' Star Days were back for 1 week with markedly fewer freebies this year than in previous years, so no easy free coffees there either.

But when it comes to the military, the chain changes its tune. Starbucks has a years-long history of hiring members of the military (via Starbucks' website). For Military Appreciation Month, it donated money toward efforts to help with mental health and promoted that cause by selling gift cards. Veterans Day serves as another opportunity to show support and appreciation. And come November, Starbucks will willingly part with free drinks. Here's everything you need to know.