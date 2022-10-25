Military Can Get A Free Coffee From Starbucks On Veterans Day
It can be hard to get a free coffee from Starbucks on special days. On National Coffee Day 2022 when major competitors Dunkin' Donuts and Peet's Coffee offered java with the purchase of another item and even the convenience chain Wawa was handing out free coffees like they were water, Starbs would shell out was 25 stars for Starbucks Rewards members who brought a clean reusable cup that day (per Axios). Starbucks' Star Days were back for 1 week with markedly fewer freebies this year than in previous years, so no easy free coffees there either.
But when it comes to the military, the chain changes its tune. Starbucks has a years-long history of hiring members of the military (via Starbucks' website). For Military Appreciation Month, it donated money toward efforts to help with mental health and promoted that cause by selling gift cards. Veterans Day serves as another opportunity to show support and appreciation. And come November, Starbucks will willingly part with free drinks. Here's everything you need to know.
Free coffee for vets, military members, and spouses
This Veteran's Day, Starbucks will be giving free drinks to veterans as its way of saying, "Thank you for your service." As usual, the brand is also extending that hospitality to active military service members and military spouses (per People). In previous years, the deal was good for one free tall hot coffee. But this November 11, Starbucks broadened the offer to include tall iced coffees as well, so qualifying individuals have a choice of a 12-ounce hot or iced coffee. However, the deal does not include specialty coffee drinks or espresso drinks, such as, say, a tall iced caramel macchiato.
This year marks another change in Starbucks' Veterans Day policy. While in prior years, they donated a quarter to veteran-related charities for every cup of coffee sold that day, this year, the coffee giants are donating $200,000 upfront (via Military.com). The large lump sum will be split between Team Red, White, & Blue – a nonprofit that seeks to strengthen the physical and mental health of vets – and Team Rubicon, a veteran-run organization that provides disaster relief.