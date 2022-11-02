Red Lobster And Bonefish Grill Are Offering Free Shrimp For Veterans Day

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, honoring those who fought for the United States during past wars and who served in the military (via Military.com). The federal holiday is an important day for more than 19 million men and women in the U.S., who allowed the rest of the country to live their lives knowing their freedom and country were defended (via USO).

While most people who have served in the military or who are currently enrolled do so for their own personal reasons, many businesses try to honor these men and women through discounts and freebies on the federal holiday. Last year, over two dozen restaurants and chains offered complimentary meals, drinks, and discounts to military and first responders, including Taco John's, California Pizza Kitchen, Dunkin', White Castle, and others.

Mashed is getting its roster together of the businesses helping to honor those members, but we know that Starbucks will offer free coffee to veterans, military members, and their spouses. Also quick to announce its annual Veterans Day discounts are Red Lobster and Bonefish Grill — here's what's in store.