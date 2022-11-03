Andrew Zimmern Took To Twitter To Share His Grandmother's Meatloaf Hack

According to Merriam-Webster, comfort food is "food prepared in a traditional style having a usually nostalgic or sentimental appeal." One of the more popular comfort foods is the humble meatloaf. It's a dish traditionally made with a mixture of ground meat, a starch (such as bread crumbs), a binder (such as eggs), and assorted vegetables and spices. While it's existed in some shape or form around the world for centuries, meatloaf has only been in the United States for a little over 100 years — the first recipe was published in 1900 (per Florida Today).

Some people make meatloaf with ground beef, while others prefer the leaner ground turkey. Some top it with ketchup, while others use tomato paste. Some add chopped veggies into the mix, while others like to keep it basic.

Even celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has been known to whip up a mean meatloaf. The chef took to Twitter to share his twist on his grandmother's meatloaf recipe. Spoiler alert: It involves bacon.