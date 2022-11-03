Sohla El-Waylly Got Her Start In The Restaurant Business Through Yogurt

Great things often have humble beginnings. Beer, the magical elixir that is, to paraphrase Homer Simpson, "the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems," may have been the impetus for the Neolithic Revolution, according to the History Channel. That means humans might have developed agrarian societies just because that societal structure made it easier to create alcohol. Rachael Ray built an empire around quick, easy meals that began in a market in Albany, according to Britannica. Now, rising star Sohla El-Waylly is claiming that her passion and prowess with food might have begun slinging yogurt.

Though El-Waylly isn't yet a true household name, she's been rapidly creeping into the national consciousness, and with good reason. She's a talented chef who seems to have a comprehensive knowledge of food. Her YouTube show, "Stump Sohla," was all about sharing deep kitchen secrets and showed she knew far more than the average short order cook. Supercuts put together from her time on Bon Appétit's "Test Kitchen" (via YouTube) likewise prove her to be an encyclopedia of culinary information.

Though she's a font of facts now, such was not always the case. As every monsoon season must start with a single raindrop, Starbucks had to begin by selling a single cup of coffee, and Paul Hollywood needed to craft a career one critical judgment at a time, so too did El-Waylly need to begin her journey modestly.