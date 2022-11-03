McDonald's Is Dropping A New Burger And McFlurry Before The Holidays

The holidays are always a special time of year. There are loads of Halloween snacks to be had, and all kinds of unique celebrations, from elves put on shelves to the fried foods of Hanukkah. Many companies honor the holidays as well, putting out all manner of interesting treats and goodies that have a unique wintertime flair. This brings a little extra cheer to the darkest months.

McDonald's usually isn't as big as some brands at releasing special menu items for the holiday season. When McD's puts something out, it prefers to go against the grain. For instance, fast food companies normally don't make a big show of St. Patrick's Day, yet McDonald's minty green shamrock shake rises up each year, presumably so revelers have something to mix their Jameson's into that they can carry around in public. The golden arched eatery also tried a free food holiday giveaway a few years ago, but it didn't seem popular enough to make a repeat appearance.

The one nod that McDonald's frequently does make to the end-of-the-year celebrations is its holiday pie. This item returns again and again, though it doesn't hold to any particular release date, which makes it difficult to find if you don't spend a lot of time eating fast food. However, for 2022, McDonald's is trying to get into the spirit of the season with a new burger and McFlurry for fans to enjoy.